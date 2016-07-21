 Top
    Russian MFA: Turkey can constructively contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement

    We hope that the process towards the Karabakh settlement will not lose its dynamics

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ "If Turkey or official representatives of the state can contribute constructively to settlement of Karabakh conflict, it seems to me that this would not be a problem."

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

    According to her, Turkey can contribute constructively to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

    "We believe that, efforts now being undertaken, including the Russian Federation, in the direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace, is a process that started very intensively, will not lose its dynamics. We hope that it will really move forward", stressed M.Zakharova. 

