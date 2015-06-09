Russia's permanent representative: Closing of OSCE Project Coordinator office in Baku is a justified step

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan informed the Secretariat of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) about the decision to close OSCE Project Coordinator office in the country.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Andrey Kelin said today.

According to him, the statement was made at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on June 8.

"We believe that, the step made by Azerbaijan is justified, because the country has the right to decide what assitance the country wants to receive from the OSCE", said A. Kelin.