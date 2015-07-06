 Top
    Roberto Montella elected OSCE PA Secretary General

    The OSCE PA Standing Committee voted in favor of Montella on the opening day of the Assembly’s 2015 Annual Session in Helsinki

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Roberto Montella of Italy has been elected the next Secretary General of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly with a term starting on 1 January 2016.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the OSCE PA Standing Committee, composed of the Heads of National Delegations, voted in favor of Montella on the opening day of the Assembly’s 2015 Annual Session in Helsinki.

    The Secretary General's mandate includes responsibility for managing the affairs of the OSCE PA, carrying out the decisions of the Bureau, the Standing Committee and the Assembly, and overseeing the Secretariat’s offices in Copenhagen and Vienna.

    R. Montella will take office on January 1, 2016 and will replace Oliver Spencer.

    OSCE PA Secretary General is elected for a term of 5 years and may be re-elected twice.

