Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ritter says EU mission to leave Armenian border after Baku-Yerevan peace deal

    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 13:06
    Ritter says EU mission to leave Armenian border after Baku-Yerevan peace deal

    The EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia will cease its activities in the border area after a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is signed, as it will no longer be necessary, head of the EU monitoring mission, Markus Ritter, said during an interview on Armenia's public television.

    Report informs via Armenian media that Ritter said once the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is signed and ratified, the mission would no longer carry out activities along the border because there would be no need for its presence there. He made this comment in response to a question about a provision in the agreement initialed in Washington in August last year that bans the deployment of third-country forces along the border.

    He added that the mission was aware it would no longer be needed at the border following the signing and ratification of the peace agreement. However, Ritter noted that the mission would continue to visit border communities, emphasizing that there was a mutual understanding to maintain such visits and continue engagement with residents of border areas.

    Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal Markus Ritter EU mission in Armenia
    Aİ missiyası Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişindən sonra Ermənistan sərhədini tərk edəcək
    Риттер: Миссия ЕС уйдет с армянской границы после подписания мира между Баку и Ереваном

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed