Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Azerbaijan on September 10-11.

Report informs citing the Turkish media.

According to information, dates of his visits to foreign countries have been unveiled. The Turkish leader will pay a visit to Jordan on August 21, on September 8-10 to Kazakhstan and on September 10-11 to Azerbaijan.

Recep Tayyib Erdoğan will attend a session of the UN General Asembly in New York on September 19-25.