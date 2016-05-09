Putin: 'Brotherly ties will continue to be a solid basis for the strengthening of strategic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan'

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the letter declares:

'I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The 9th of May is an honorable day in the common history of Russia and Azerbaijan. This history will remain an enernal symbol of unity and unprecedented heroism of our people, who fought shoulder to shoulder on the battelfields against fascism and worked tirelessly at home.

The present generations should preserve bright memories of those who were killed in this terrible war and prevent a repetition of the tragic events of the past.

I am confident that tested by time, brotherly ties will continue to be a solid basis for the strengthening of strategic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please extend my wishes for the robust health, wellbeing and long life, and most sincere words of gratitude to veterans of the Great Patriotic War living in Azerbaijan'.