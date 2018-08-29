Program of Georgian PM’s visit to Azerbaijan announced

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Tbilisi. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia’s Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze will visit Azerbaijan on August 30.

In Azerbaijan, the PM will have meetings with Azerbaijani PM Novruz Mammadov, Speaker of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov and other officials.

The sides will discuss current situation and future perspectives of the cooperation between the two countries on transport, energy, trade, economy, culture and humanitarian fields, opportunities to deepen the bilateral and multilateral cooperation at the meetings. It was noted that a particular attention will be paid to increasing potential of the economic cooperation.

This is Bakhtadze’s first visit to Azerbaijan as a PM.