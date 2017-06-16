Prime Minister of Moldova plans to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip plans to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan Gheorghe Leuca told journalists.

According to him, the visit is expected in the autumn of this year during the next round of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova.

"Currently, work is under way to determine the acceptable date for the visit," the ambassador said.