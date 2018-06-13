 Top
    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan met with diplomatic adviser to President of France

    The sides discussed issues of further development of bilateral relations

    Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting between the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov and diplomatic adviser to the President of France Emmanuel Macron Philippe Etienne was held at the Elysee Palace In Paris. Report informs, during the meeting the sides exchanged views on current regional and international issues, discussed issues of further development of bilateral relations.

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov is on a visit to France.

