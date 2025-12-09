Presidents of Azerbaijan, Slovakia visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava
09 December, 2025
- 08:46
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini visited the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava on December 8, Report informs.
First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were played.
President Ilham Aliyev and President Peter Pellegrini laid wreaths at the memorial.
The memorial is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives while trying to escape from the former Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989.
