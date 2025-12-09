Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Presidents of Azerbaijan, Slovakia visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava

    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 08:46
    Presidents of Azerbaijan, Slovakia visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini visited the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava on December 8, Report informs.

    First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were played.

    President Ilham Aliyev and President Peter Pellegrini laid wreaths at the memorial.

    The memorial is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives while trying to escape from the former Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989.

    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Slovakiya prezidentləri Bratislavada "Azadlıq Qapısı" abidəsini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Президенты Азербайджана и Словакии посетили мемориал "Ворота Свободы" в Братиславе

