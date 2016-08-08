​Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran to hold the first summit in Baku today

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today on August 8th, Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Baku to meet with Azerbaijani and Iranian leaders Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani.

Report informs, a meeting in this format will be held for the first time.

As Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has previously informed reporters, first Russian president plans to meet Aliyev and then Rouhani.

According to him, the main issue of the talks has not been revealed yet, but the agenda includes prospects for increasing trilateral cooperation in trade and economic fields with a focus on energy, as well as a number of current regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East. They will not pass over the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement issue.

Ushakov said that a discussion of construction project of Eurasia railway Rasht (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan), which will link the international transport corridor “North-South” will also be one of burning issues at the meeting.