President: We are entering new stage with United States in political, economic, energy, and even defense cooperation

"After a historical document was signed between President Trump and myself to establish a strategic working group on the elaboration of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, our cooperation with American companies became as intensive as never before. And we have almost completed the document-I mean the strategic charter. Hopefully, it will be ready maybe next month," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

"Data centers, AI, and many other connectivity and energy issues are part of that charter. So we have already sent four delegations to Washington and other cities since August 8. All of them returned with good results. So we think that entering a new stage with the United States in political, economic, energy, and even defense cooperation will create great opportunities for Azerbaijan to attract direct investments from the United States. And hopefully, our European partners also will not be left behind," President Ilham Aliyev added.