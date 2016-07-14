President of Ukraine: We will strongly facilitate access of Azerbaijani investors in Ukrainian fuel and energy market

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a strategic partner and a friend of Ukraine."

Report informs, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko told reporters during his official visit to Baku.

The Ukrainian leader said that it was his first visit as a head of the Ukrainian state in the "land of fire", adding that yesterday he had the opportunity to walk through the night to visit Baku and Icheri Sheher.

Poroshenko praised the results of the 5th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine held today in Baku. He stressed the importance of development of a strategic partnership and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for organizing the meeting of the Council of Presidents.

Recalling the successful economic development of Azerbaijan, Poroshenko said that there was a potential for the expansion of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations. Ukrainian leader in this regard, recalled purchase of 10 aircraft "AN-178" by Azerbaijan and noted the possibility of their assembly in Azerbaijan.

Poroshenko said that Ukraine will do utmost to facilitate the access of Azerbaijani investors in the Ukrainian fuel and energy market.

He also thanked Azerbaijan for support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity and sovereignty, "Ukraine does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh and welcomes the similar position of Azerbaijan on the Crimea."