President of Ukraine leaves for Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has left for Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media, head of the Ukrainian state will arrive in the capital of Azerbaijan with an official visit in the afternoon.

President of Ukraine, together with his Azerbaijani counterpart President Ilham Aliyev will hold a fifth meeting of the Council of Presidents of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The visit is expected to sign several bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in various fields.

The visit program also provides individual meeting Poroshenko with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and Speaker of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov.