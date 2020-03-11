President of Turkmenistan to visit Azerbaijan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is to arrive in Azerbaijan for an official visit on March 11.

Report says, citing the State News Agency of Turkmenistan TDH, that as part of the Turkmen leader's Baku visit, the heads of the two countries will discuss key aspects of Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The talks will most likely focus on intensification and diversification of trade and economic ties.

"Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have strong natural resource potential, including huge hydrocarbon reserves, and this opens up great prospects for fruitful contacts in strategically important areas."

"Another important topic for the two sides is the formation of the relevant legal framework of the Caspian Sea five-sided cooperation, taking into account the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea adopted in August 2018.

"Besides, one of the important topics of the talks will be the transport corridors and land and sea routes of cargo transportation," the State Information Agency of Turkmenistan noted.