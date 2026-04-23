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    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 12:30
    President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 23, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Latvian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

    First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials saw off President Edgars Rinkēvičs upon his departure.

    Edgars Rinkēvičs Latvia
    Photo
    Latviya Prezidentinin Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Photo
    Завершился визит Эдгарса Ринкевичса в Азербайджан

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