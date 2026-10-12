President of Laos arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
Foreign policy
- 12 October, 2026
- 15:57
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Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on October 12.
According to Report, a guard of honour was lined up to welcome the high-ranking guest at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flown.
Thongloun Sisoulith was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.
Photo
Президент Лаоса прибыл с официальным визитом в Азербайджан
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