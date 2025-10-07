President of Azerbaijan outlines factors that make the Organization of Turkic States an important actor on the global stage
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 13:36
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his speech at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), outlined the factors that make the organization an important actor on the global stage, Report informs.
The head of state said: "Internal political and economic stability, a strategic geographical location, positive demographics with a young population, vast potential in transport and logistics, rich natural resources, and growing capabilities in the military and defense technology sectors position the OTS as a significant actor on the global stage."
Latest News
15:05
Days of Turkmen culture to be held in AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:04
Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in SamarkandForeign policy
15:02
Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in PhysicsEducation and science
15:02
Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization statesForeign policy
14:59
Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanshipForeign policy
14:57
Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTSOther
14:53
Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoplesForeign policy
14:43
Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South CaucasusForeign policy
14:36