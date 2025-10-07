Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    President of Azerbaijan outlines factors that make the Organization of Turkic States an important actor on the global stage

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:36
    President of Azerbaijan outlines factors that make the Organization of Turkic States an important actor on the global stage

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his speech at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), outlined the factors that make the organization an important actor on the global stage, Report informs.

    The head of state said: "Internal political and economic stability, a strategic geographical location, positive demographics with a young population, vast potential in transport and logistics, rich natural resources, and growing capabilities in the military and defense technology sectors position the OTS as a significant actor on the global stage."

    OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Ilham Aliyev
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti TDT-ni qlobal arenada vacib aktora çevirən amilləri sadalayıb
    Президент назвал факторы, превращающие ОТГ в важного актора на мировой арене

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed