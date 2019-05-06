 Top

President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to Vladimir Putin

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Report informs citing AzerTag that the letter reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a passenger plane made an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo airport.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died, and the whole people of Russia, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery."

