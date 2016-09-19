President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Russian Prime Minister

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of Russia, Chairman of the party "United Russia", which won the elections to the State Duma.

Report informs, text of the congratulatory letter reads as below:

"Dear Dmitry Anatolyevich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on convincing victory of the party "United Russia", the list of which led by You, in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

This victory is a high trust of the Russian people to your party and to its ongoing consistent and far-sighted policy, aimed at strengthening of statehood, maintaining stability, promoting democratic values and the well-being of the population.

I am convinced that our joint efforts will continue to promote good, traditional friendship, deepen cooperation and interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia in the name of prosperity of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish You, dear Dmitry Anatolyevich, good health, happiness and success in your state activity for the benefit of friendly Russia."