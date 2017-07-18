President Ilham Aliyev receives the Austrian Minister

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Austrian Federal Minister of Family and Youth Affairs Sophie Karmasin.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
