President Ilham Aliyev receives the Austrian Minister

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Austrian Federal Minister of Family and Youth Affairs Sophie Karmasin.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
