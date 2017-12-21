President Ilham Aliyev receives state advisor to Uzbek President

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received State Advisor to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Rustam Kamilov.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
