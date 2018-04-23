 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian minister of economic development

    Press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi