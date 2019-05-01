President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Uruguayan foreign minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Report informs citing AzerTag.
https://report.az/storage/news/748285456c44050751b6a67f31d78eca/d5c06974-6be1-4a1d-aeec-bb9e08db1b05_292.jpg
