President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian Jewish Congress president

8 March, 2019 12:19

https://report.az/storage/news/7d5d4d2e23c7722bf1499010f1aac4d0/4e3a3d31-bd13-4202-8c4e-f70010393c67_292.jpg Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by president of the Russian Jewish Congress Yury Kanner, President’s press service reported.