President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EBRD President

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti,  Report informs citing AzerTag.

