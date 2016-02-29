President Ilham Aliyev receives Berat Albayrak, Kakha Kaladze and ​Maroš Šefčovič

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak.

Report informs, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the highest level of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries in all fields, including energy sector.

They hailed the successful implementation of TANAP project in accordance with the schedule, and also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Georgia Kakha Kaladze.

The sides hailed the high level of Azerbaijani-Georgian energy projects, and pointed to the successful realization of the Southern Gas Corridor. They hailed the successful implementation of joint projects between the two countries not only in energy sector, but in a number of other areas.

It was emphasized that the two countries would continue their cooperation as strategic partners.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received EU Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the dynamic development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. They stressed the importance of the second meeting of the ministers as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. The significance of Maros Sefcovic's participation in the meeting was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on the current state and prospects of the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.