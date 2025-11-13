President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 13.

According to Report, the delegation included David Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Jack Gerard, a member of the Quorum of the Seventy and First Counselor of the Europe Central Area Office, Miles Hansen, President and Board Director for the Stirling Foundation, and Paul Picard, a member of the Europe Central and Eurasian Quorum of the Seventy.

During the conversation, the sides fondly recalled the previous meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and the delegation of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The delegates conveyed their congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements attained in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, witnessed by US President Donald Trump.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state highlighted the historical importance of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, emphasizing that they play an important role in the development of the region. Noting that Azerbaijan-US relations have entered a new stage after Donald Trump's re-election as President, President Ilham Aliyev recalled that significant documents were signed regarding the development of bilateral relations during his visit to Washington in August of this year.

The delegates expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the official registration of the US Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by the Azerbaijani government, saying that they would participate in the opening of the Baku office of this church. They described this as a manifestation of the care shown to representatives of all religions in Azerbaijan.

The meeting highlighted the efforts undertaken at the state level in Azerbaijan to promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as well as many significant international events that have been organized in the country in this regard.

It was noted that tolerance is the way of life for the people of Azerbaijan, and through history, representatives of different religions and nations have lived in Azerbaijan in peace and harmony as one family.