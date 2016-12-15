 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at US Department of State

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the US Department of State Amos Hochstein.

    Azerbaijan-US relations were hailed at the meeting. The sides noted that the bilateral ties were successfully developing, and expressed confidence that they will further expand.

    Prospects for energy cooperation were also discussed.

