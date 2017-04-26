President Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources - UPDATED

***11:54

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

***

Report informs, the head of state recalled his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and his meetings with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other high-ranking officials of the country. The President also recalled his meeting with Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih that took place in Davos this year. President Ilham Aliyev said the visit of the Saudi Arabian minister of energy, industry and mineral resources is a good opportunity for him to familiarize himself with Azerbaijan. Hailing the very high level of relations between the two countries, the head of state said the bilateral ties are strengthening and noted the importance of continuing cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is interested in expanding relations with Saudi Arabia in various areas. Praising the high level of political ties, the President underlined the necessity of taking this opportunity to develop the economic cooperation and increase the bilateral trade and mutual export. Stressing the significance of developing energy resources and cooperation in oil and gas refining and petrochemistry, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan`s accomplishments in this area. The head of state said Azerbaijan is where the mechanical method of oil well drilling was for the first time applied in the world, adding that the country has rich experience in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the fact that the Saudi Arabian delegation will visit Sangachal terminal tomorrow and familiarize themselves with some of the projects there. The head of state expressed his confidence that the Saudi Arabian minister`s visit will give new dynamics to the development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih extended greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior

Muhammad bin Nayef bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Deputy Crown Prince, second Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to President Ilham Aliyev. He also expressed the Saudi people`s respect for President Ilham Aliyev and the government of Azerbaijan. The Saudi Arabian minister said he is pleased to visit such a beautiful country like Azerbaijan. Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih said relations between the two countries and peoples have deep and ancient roots, pointing out centuries-long cultural cooperation. He said this cooperation has been further expanded under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Saying that Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan`s independence, Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih expressed his pleasure at the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The minister said Saudi Arabia always supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity, adding that the two counties have built strong cooperation and have always supported each other over the past years.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and asked the Saudi Arabian minister to extend his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, and the Crown Prince and Deputy Crown Prince.

Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih presented a piece of the cover of Kaaba to President Ilham Aliyev.