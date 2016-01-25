 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by vice-presidents of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli and Kent Harstedt, including OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella, Report informs.

    According to the information, George Tsereteli noted with regret that because of his illness OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Ilkka Kanerva was unable to visit Azerbaijan. He described Azerbaijan as a priority for the organization, saying cooperation between Azerbaijan and OSCE was of great importance. Georgi Tsereteli expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan's participation in the projects carried out by the OSCE. He recalled with satisfaction the excellent organization of an annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Baku in 2014. Hailing the successful implementation of cooperation with Azerbaijan so far, Mr.Tsereteli noted that they want to elevate this cooperation to a new level in the spirit of constructiveness and understanding

    The head of state expressed hope that OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Vice-President George Tsereteli's visit to Azerbaijan would be fruitful and beneficial.

    The sides exchanged views over the deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

