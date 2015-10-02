President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Customs and Trade of the Republic of Turkey Cenap Ascı, Report informs.

Minister Cenap Ascı said that according to the decision to establish a Joint Commission of the two countries` customs bodies adopted at the meeting of the Turkish-Azerbaijani High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the first gathering of the Commission will be held today in Baku. The Minister noted that fulfilling the decisions adopted at the level of the heads of state was a priority.

President Ilham Aliyev said meetings of the Turkish-Azerbaijani High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council were significant, and stressed the importance of implementing all decisions adopted at the meeting. Highlighting the significance of the fact that the joint Commission of customs bodies started its work, the head of state expressed hope that various issues will be discussed and mutual exchange of experience will be held at the meeting.

Cenap Ascı recalled national leader Heydar Aliyev`s "One nation two states" saying, adding Turkey enjoys very good relations with Azerbaijan in all areas, including customs. He also stressed the importance of holding mutual exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of customs.

The head of state noted that both countries have always supported each other in all issues, emphasized the significance of high level cooperation between customs bodies. President Ilham Aliyev said both countries` customs bodies face important tasks amid the ongoing global financial and economic crisis. The head of state stressed the significance of joint activity in analyzing the results of the economic crisis and improving the work of customs bodies.