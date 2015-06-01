President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Lord Mayor of London

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Lord Mayor of the City of London Alderman Alan Yarrow.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, Lord Mayor of the City of London Alderman Alan Yarrow said they were deeply impressed by rapid development processes in Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of holding the first European Games in the country. Saying he will attend the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference Incorporating Refining & Petrochemicals, Alderman Alan Yarrow added that he will address the event on behalf of the British Prime Minister.

President Ilham Aliyev said there was good partnership between the two countries in political economic, energy and other areas. The head of state said the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference Incorporating Refining & Petrochemicals has already become traditional and is held every year. Expressing satisfaction with the growing interest in the event, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the British Prime Minister`s high attention to the exhibition and conference. The head of state highlighted rapid development processes that have taken place in Azerbaijan in recent years, saying large-scale construction activities are being carried out, modern infrastructure and recreation facilities established in the capital.

BP`s special role in expanding cooperation between the two countries was stressed at the meeting, and the sides said there were good opportunities for developing the bilateral relations even further.