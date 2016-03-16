President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the European Union Special Representative

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber, Report informs.

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan a few weeks after the trip of Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. Herbert Salber said Federica Mogherini`s visit to Azerbaijan opened good opportunities for expanding the cooperation. He noted that the European Union might contribute to the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The head of state stressed that the visit of Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Azerbaijan was successful and fruitful. Hailing the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, President Ilham Aliyev said there were good prospects for future partnership.

During the meeting, the sides broadly discussed the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and exchanged views over the development of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in various areas.