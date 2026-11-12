President Ilham Aliyev participated in roundtable discussion as part of 9th European Political Community Summit
Foreign policy
- 12 November, 2026
- 20:16
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On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in a roundtable discussion entitled "Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy" as part of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin, Report informs.
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