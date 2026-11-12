Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    President Ilham Aliyev participated in roundtable discussion as part of 9th European Political Community Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 20:16
    President Ilham Aliyev participated in roundtable discussion as part of 9th European Political Community Summit

    On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in a roundtable discussion entitled "Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy" as part of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin, Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin 9-cu Zirvə Toplantısı çərçivəsində dəyirmi masada iştirak edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в круглом столе в рамках 9-го Саммита ЕПС
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    44 filmi

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