President Ilham Aliyev offers his condolences to Italian President and Premier

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent letters of condolences to his Italian counterpart Mr. Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Mr. Matteo Renzi in connection with trains collision in the southern Italy resulted with death and injuring of passengers.

Report informs, texts of the letters say:

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life as a result of a passenger train crash in the south of your country.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Italy, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery."

***

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I was deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life and injuries in a passenger train crash in the south of Italy.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery."