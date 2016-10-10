President Ilham Aliyev met with the BP Chief Executive Officer - UPDATED

***10:35

Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley in Istanbul.

They hailed the importance of the 23rd World Energy Congress, which is being held in Istanbul bringing together high-level delegates from more than 60 countries. They noted that the prestigious event will discuss energy issues of crucial importance.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has an immense interest in the Congress as the country wants to study the best world experience and applies high technologies in the development of energy as well as oil and gas fields.

They hailed successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP.

The sides commended the continuation of works on "Shah Deniz" project on schedule, and the successful execution of joint projects.

They also hailed successful talks on new projects in "Azeri", "Chirag" and "Gunashli", fields.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-BP cooperation prospects.