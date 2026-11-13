President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Lithuania in Dublin
Foreign policy
- 13 November, 2026
- 01:34
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Dublin, Report's correspondent in Ireland informs.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the strong political relations between the two countries and noted the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in the economic, trade, energy and other fields.
The heads of state exchanged views on the regional peace agenda, bilateral relations and the expansion of Azerbaijan-EU ties.
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Dublində Litva Prezidenti ilə görüşü olub
Азербайджанский лидер в Дублине встретился с президентом Литвы
Latest News
01:51
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in DublinForeign policy
01:48
EU to complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project soonInfrastructure
01:42
Photo
Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of "Steps in Silence" film produced by Baku Media CenterCultural policy
01:37
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on improving air quality in cities at COP31Ecology
01:34
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Lithuania in DublinForeign policy
01:33
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council in DublinForeign policy
01:19
Photo
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Romania in DublinForeign policy
23:57
European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine at Dublin summitOther countries
23:46
Azerbaijan and UK to expand trade and investment tiesEconomy