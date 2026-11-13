President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Lithuania in Dublin

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On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Dublin, Report's correspondent in Ireland informs.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the strong political relations between the two countries and noted the considerable potential for expanding cooperation in the economic, trade, energy and other fields.

The heads of state exchanged views on the regional peace agenda, bilateral relations and the expansion of Azerbaijan-EU ties.