President Ilham Aliyev met with CISCO Executive Officer - UPDATED

***11:10

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Executive Chairman of CISCO John Chambers in Davos as part of his working visit to Switzerland.

Executive Chairman of CISCO John Chambers described Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for foreign companies, hailing the advantages and benefits of cooperation with the country.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has entered a new stage of development, adding Azerbaijan-CISCO cooperation must be adapted to this stage.

The sides also exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of public services, industry, agriculture, tourism and diversification of export.