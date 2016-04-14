President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic in Istanbul.

Report informs, the sides hailed the dynamic development of the bilateral relations, and noted that there were good opportunities for expanding the mutual ties even further. They exchanged views over the energy cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted what has been done under the Southern Gas Corridor project.

The parties discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, especially the recent tension on the line of contact of troops.

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bakir Izetbegovic invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay a visit to his country.

The head of state thanked for the invitation, and also invited the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Azerbaijan.