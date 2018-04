Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley in Davos.

Report informs, they praised Azerbaijan-BP cooperation in the exploitation of Azeri-Chırag-Gunashli and Shahdeniz fields. They also pointed out successful continuation of geological survey on shallow part of Absheron peninsula waters.