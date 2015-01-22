President Ilham Aliyev met President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga in Davos.

The parties noted that relations between the two countries were developing successfully in a variety of fields. It was said the two countries enjoyed productive relations in the economic area, and that there was good potential for the expansion of cooperation. The sides stressed the importance of Swiss companies`s investments in Azerbaijan, the energy cooperation, as well as the activity of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Switzerland.

During the conversation, the parties stressed the significance of a further expansion of economic cooperation. It was noted that the projects to be jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Switzerland will be mutually beneficial. They discussed the issues related to the cultural cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on prospects of bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.