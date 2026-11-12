Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan President in Dublin

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 16:35
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan President in Dublin

    On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on the sidelines of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin.

    According to Report, during the meeting, the Presidents recalled with satisfaction their previous meetings, as well as reciprocal high-level visits.

    President Maia Sandu spoke about Moldova's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector and noted her country's interest in developing it further.

    She expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's support in strengthening Moldova"s energy security.

    The Presidents exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations, the expansion of economic and trade ties, and cooperation in the agricultural sector.

    Ilham Aliyev Maia Sandu European Political Community Summit
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Dublində Moldova Prezidenti ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев в Дублине встретился с президентом Молдовы
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:46
    Trump: US no longer needs deal with Iran
    Other countries
    17:32
    MP: Media plays key role in promoting ideology of Azerbaijanism
    Domestic policy
    17:14
    17 pilots trained at Gabala Flight Crew Training Center since 2024
    Infrastructure
    17:01
    Youth Summer Olympic Games: Azerbaijani boxer Guler Huseynova wins silver medal
    Individual sports
    16:59
    Vugar Zifaroghlu: Ideology of Azerbaijanism should be promoted more widely
    Domestic policy
    16:46
    Five Cessna 172 S aircraft to be purchased for training Azerbaijani pilots
    Infrastructure
    16:35
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan President in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    16:33
    Plenković: Croatia hopes to receive gas supplies from Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    16:29
    European Council president: EU should clearly outline principles for peace in Ukraine
    Other countries
    All News Feed