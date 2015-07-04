President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Barack Obama

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulation letter to the President of the United States of America, Barack Obama on occasion with the July 4 - the Independence Day of the U.S. Report informs, the letter says:

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day.

The Republic of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relationship with the United States of America. Having gone through the path of overall and dynamic development, the relations between our countries have reached the level of strategic partnership in many areas. Our contribution to the ensuring of energy security of Europe and a number of countries, cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, and our participation in the international community`s peacemaking missions in hot spots across the world are vivid examples of these relations.

We also pin great hopes that the efforts of the United States, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, and your efforts personally, Mr. President, towards solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, liberating Azerbaijan`s occupied lands and ensuring the return of over a million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs to their homelands will soon yield a result.

On this joyful day, I wish you robust health and happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of the United States lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, July 1, 2015