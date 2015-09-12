President Ilham Aliyev completed his working visit to Kazakhstan

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the Astana airport, Report informs.
