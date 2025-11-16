President Ilham Aliyev: Central Asia and Azerbaijan have become unified geopolitical and geoeconomic region of growing significance
Foreign policy
- 16 November, 2025
- 12:11
"Although Azerbaijan is located in the South Caucasus, today, thanks to active interaction, Central Asia and Azerbaijan have become a unified geopolitical and geoeconomic region, the importance of which in the world is steadily growing," President Ilham Aliyev said at the 7th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"We successfully cooperate within various international organizations, support each other's initiatives, and develop common approaches to addressing global and regional issues," the head of state emphasized.
