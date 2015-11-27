President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to show efforts to reduce tensions in Turkey-Russia relations

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 27, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Foreign Minister.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated M.Çavuşoğlu in regard with his appointment to the post of foreign minister and wished success in his activities.

G-20 Antalya summit has shown important role of Turkey in many issues, head of state said. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey as well as successful cooperation in all fields.

Turkish Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu thanked President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijani participation in G-20 summit held in Antalya. Turkish Foreign Minister expressed that, he is proud of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in G-20 summit and highly appreciated valuable ideas of head of state regarding international issues in such a prestigious event.

Head of Azerbaijani state discussed tension between Turkey and Russia and stated that, Azerbaijan has close historical relations with the two countries and is concerned regarding this tension.

'Azerbaijan is ready to show efforts to reduce and eliminate tensions in Turkey-Russia relations', President Ilham Aliyev said.

Issues regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed in the meeting.

Exchange of views was made concerning TANAP, TAP, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and realization of other projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey.