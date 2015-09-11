President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremonial meeting devoted to 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the frame of his working visit, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremonial meeting in honor of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate held in the Palace of Independence in Astana city on September 11.

Report informs, after the state anthem of Kazakhstan was performed, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the Kazakh people on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, welcomed the foreign guests, including the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz Presidents, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismet Yilmaz and the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Sapardurdu Toyliyev.

President Nazarbayev spoke of the history of the Kazakh Khanate, founded in 1465, which played huge role in development and preservation of the national culture and statehood traditions.

Noting the Turkish speaking countries have common roots and history, the Kazakh President stressed the necessity of unity, solidarity and cooperation among the Turkic states.