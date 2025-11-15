Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    President Ilham Aliyev attends award ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Prize in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 22:04
    President Ilham Aliyev attends award ceremony of the Heritage of the Future International Prize in Tashkent

    On November 15, the solemn award ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Prize was held in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

    This distinguished award was conferred upon People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov.

    İlham Əliyev Daşkənddə "Gələcəyin İrsi" Beynəlxalq Mükafatının təqdimat mərasimində iştirak edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял участие в церемонии вручения Международной премии "Наследие будущего" в Ташкенте

