President Ilham Aliyev attends award ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Prize in Tashkent
Foreign policy
- 15 November, 2025
- 22:04
On November 15, the solemn award ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Prize was held in Tashkent, Report informs via AZERTAC.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.
This distinguished award was conferred upon People's Artist of Azerbaijan Alim Gasimov.
Latest News
22:04
President Ilham Aliyev attends award ceremony of the "Heritage of the Future" International Prize in TashkentForeign policy
22:01
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits Center of Islamic Civilization in TashkentForeign policy
17:51
Iran confirms seizure of oil tanker with unauthorized cargoOther countries
17:34
Photo
Participants of int'l congress in Tashkent adopt final declarationRegion
17:31
SOCAR gets highest rating in last 8 yearsEnergy
17:15
Expert predicts growing importance of Middle Corridor for Central Asian countriesInfrastructure
17:07
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in meeting of Central Asian FMs for first timeForeign policy
16:52
Photo
Baku Continuity Coalition for Urban Climate Action holds panel discussions at COP30COP29
16:31
Photo